Mother of the trending Karatina university girl captured on a viral video engaging in a shameful act during freshers’ night takes her home







Saturday, October 3, 2026 - The Karatina University girl captured on a viral video engaging in a shameful act during freshers’ night has been spotted going home alongside her mother.

The first-year student has been affected emotionally after the video went viral, with reports indicating that she had attempted to take her own life.

Her mother has since intervened and taken her back home, reportedly to help her cope with the situation and possibly seek counselling.

Watch the video.

The mother of that trending Karatina fresher girl decided to take her daughter home. pic.twitter.com/zFZ09ymghA — Karani🇰🇪🇨🇦 (@Weyne_west) October 2, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.