



Saturday, October 3, 2026 - A vehicle belonging to 24-year-old Kenyan woman Benina Jepkoech has been located months after it plunged into the North Thompson River in Kamloops, British Columbia.

Jepkoech, from Lemook in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, disappeared on May 17, 2026, after the car she was travelling in swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle and crashed into the river.

Her passenger was rescued by bystanders, but Benina could not be located.

Local search teams later used drones, shoreline crews and swift-water rescuers, but the search was unsuccessful.

Adventures With Purpose (AWP), which had been notified about the case, recently joined the search.

The team located the submerged vehicle using sonar and later recovered it.

However, Benina was not inside the vehicle, leaving her whereabouts unknown.

Benina moved to Canada in 2025 and was working at a hotel and an Afrofusion restaurant in Kamloops.

Her family and friends continue to hope for answers and her safe recovery.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.