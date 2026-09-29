Pulpit Bandits! BISHOP BEN KIENGEI’s wife, Reverend JOY, accused of being a lesbian and smoking bh@ng - Has a lesbian lover





Wednesday, September 30, 2026 - Drama has erupted on social media after renowned social media personality and Kikuyu blogger Githaiga Wa Chai washed Bishop Ben Kiengei’s wife, Reverend Joy's, dirty linen in public, leaving his followers shocked.

According to Githaiga, while Reverend Joy pretends to be a woman of God in public and presents herself as a family woman, she is reportedly a lesbian and has a secret lesbian lover.

Githaiga further claimed that Reverend Joy smokes bhang and challenged her to deny the allegations.

Githaiga also questioned why Joy keeps tolerating her cheating husband, Kiengei, and claimed that he is involved in affairs with multiple ladies.

Check out Githaiga’s trending post.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.