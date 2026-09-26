Scandalous video emerges from Karatina University freshers' night - Huyu Msichana Ni Kama Alikua Anakuliwa Live (Watch)

Saturday, September 26, 2026 - A video taken at Karatina University during freshers' night has sparked an online buzz, with many viewers questioning what was happening between two students on the dance floor as others enjoyed themselves.
In
the video, the female student appears intoxicated and disoriented while a man,
believed to be her boyfriend and fellow student, is seen getting unusually
close to her.
The
footage has left social media users with questions, with some accusing the man
of taking advantage of the situation.
Watch the trending video here: Link>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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