Drunk cab driver brandishes a panga during an altercation with passengers at a petrol station (VIDEO)

Saturday, October 3, 2026 - A drunk cab driver brandished a panga and confronted passengers at a petrol station following a heated argument.
Drama
started after the passengers alighted from the cab while the driver was
refuelling and said they could not continue with the journey because of his
drunken state.
An
argument ensued and, in the process, the cab driver whipped out a panga and
threatened the passengers.
In
the trending video, the driver is seen threatening to attack the passengers as
he staggers.
One
of the passengers is heard telling the driver to make good on his threats as
the confrontation continues.
Watch the video.
Vile unajileteanga shida mwenyewe 🫴 pic.twitter.com/w4j0mgB4kJ— Yoyachris (@yoyachris1) October 3, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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