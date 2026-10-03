Drunk cab driver brandishes a panga during an altercation with passengers at a petrol station (VIDEO)





Saturday, October 3, 2026 - A drunk cab driver brandished a panga and confronted passengers at a petrol station following a heated argument.

Drama started after the passengers alighted from the cab while the driver was refuelling and said they could not continue with the journey because of his drunken state.

An argument ensued and, in the process, the cab driver whipped out a panga and threatened the passengers.

In the trending video, the driver is seen threatening to attack the passengers as he staggers.

One of the passengers is heard telling the driver to make good on his threats as the confrontation continues.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.