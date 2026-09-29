Heartbreaking video of Nairobi River Commissioner JOHN KIOLI KALUA’s body being retrieved from Fahari Hotel in Nairobi CBD, even as family insists it was an asthma attack - Those on the scene claim he overdosed on blue pills





Tuesday, September 29, 2026 - Fresh details have emerged on the death of Nairobi River Commissioner John Kioli Kalua, with questions now being raised over what caused his death.

When his family announced his death, they claimed that he had died after an asthma attack while running ‘personal business’ in Nairobi Central Business District.

However, conflicting reports are now emerging that he collapsed and died in one of the rooms at Fahari Hotel, located along Sheikh Karume Road.

A video has since surfaced showing police officers retrieving his body as curious onlookers milled around the hotel.

Some people who were at the scene claimed that Kioli had overdosed on blue pills.

Kioli was a climate change and policy expert with more than 24 years of experience in environmental and energy policy.

He held a Master’s degree in Climate Change and Sustainability and was involved in drafting, advocating for, and implementing environmental policies at national and county levels.

The exact circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

Watch the video.

DRAMA and confusion as elderly man reportedly dies inside Fahari Triple Hotel in Nairobi CBD after overdosing on pills pic.twitter.com/AumsjIHUP5 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 29, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.