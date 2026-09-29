Scandal rocks PCEA church as youth coordinator JOSEPH KAMAU is involved in a romantic affair with married parish secretary GLADYS MUSIJO - Wamama Wa PCEA Hugawa Sana (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, September 29, 2026 - A scandal has rocked PCEA Nkaimurunya Church in Kajiado County after youth coordinator Joseph Kamau was linked to a romantic affair with married parish secretary Gladys Musijo.

According to a source, Joseph and Gladys frequently meet for private escapades despite holding key roles in the church.

Interestingly, they are in the same praise and worship team, including Kamau’s wife, Irene.

Further reports indicate that Kamau has a habit of preying on multiple ladies at the church.

See photos of Gladys, the married parish secretary reportedly involved in an affair with Kamau.





Photo of Kamau.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.