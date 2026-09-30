REVEALED! Nairobi River Commissioner JOHN KIOLI KALUA had visited a massage parlour at Fahari Triple Hotel when he collapsed and died while being attended to by a LADY- Body hurriedly moved from City Mortuary to Lee Funeral Home





Wednesday, September 30, 2026- Fresh details have emerged after the sudden demise of Nairobi Rivers Commissioner John Kioli Kalua, even as questions continue to emerge over the circumstances surrounding his death.

According to a source, Kalua had visited Fahari Triple Hotel along Sheikh Karume Road to seek massage services.

The hotel reportedly has massage ladies who advertise their services online and also offer “mechi”, with prices ranging from KSh3,000 to KSh5,000 per hour.

Kalua is reported to have collapsed and died while he was being attended to by a lady.

He had a history of a chronic respiratory ailment.

Police from Kamukunji were informed of the death and recovered the body before taking it to the City Mortuary.

The family later transferred the body to Lee Funeral Home and addressed the media, claiming that he had died due to an asthma attack while running personal errands in Nairobi CBD.

“Hio day things went south after kuhudumiwa in one of the parlours. After City Mortuary, body ili hamishwa to Lee Funeral Home…the deceased came from a well-to-do family background,” a source revealed.









Below is a video of his body being retrieved from the hotel.

DRAMA and confusion as elderly man reportedly dies inside Fahari Triple Hotel in Nairobi CBD after overdosing on pills pic.twitter.com/AumsjIHUP5 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 29, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.