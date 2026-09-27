MICHAEL OWINO discovers his KAMBA wife is having an affair with a Budalangi-based PASTOR - Seduces the pastor’s wife as he plans a revenge mission (LOOK





Monday, September 28, 2026 - A man identified as Michael Owino has taken to social media to blast his cheating wife after discovering that she was involved in a romantic affair with a Budalangi-based pastor.

According to Owino, he snooped through his wife’s phone and found romantic exchanges between her and the preacher.

He also claims that his wife had been sending money to the pastor.

Owino approached the pastor’s wife on WhatsApp and informed her that her husband was having an affair with one of his congregants.

In an interesting turn of events, Owino is now seducing the pastor’s wife, saying he wants revenge.

Check out his posts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.