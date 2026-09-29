Notorious womanizer and JCM Bishop BEN KIENGEI denies fathering his ex-side chick DAMA’s 1-year-old daughter - Married Kamba gospel singer WILBERFORCE MUSYOKA is the biological father







Tuesday, September 29, 2026 - Controversial city preacher Bishop Ben Kiengei has broken his silence following claims that he was the biological father of his former side chick Damaris Dama’s one-year-old daughter.

In a fiery Facebook post, Kiengei noted that some online users were editing the baby’s photos to make her resemble him, urging those behind it to respect the baby’s privacy.

“I don't like posting innocent souls, but why are all of you forcing this kid to belong where she doesn't belong?

"Why use AI to make her look like me? Were you all disappointed to that level?

"You all hoped that she was my daughter so that you continue fighting the compassionate Gospel?

"So this is what you were waiting for to validate your battles against me?” part of his post reads.

According to sources, married Kamba gospel singer Wilberforce Musyoka is the biological father of Dama’s daughter.

Dama reportedly fell in love with Musyoka after parting ways with Kiengei.

Check out Kiengei’s post denying the rumours that he is the baby’s father.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.