No Chemistry! Netizens react to a video of Kericho Women Rep BEATRICE KEMEI’s son and his newly-wed wife - Was this an arranged marriage?

Tuesday, September 29, 2026 - Last weekend, the son of Kericho Women Rep Beatrice Kemei tied the knot in a lavish traditional wedding ceremony attended by high-profile Rift Valley leaders and businessmen.
However, a video of Kemei’s son, Errol, and his newly-wed
wife has sparked an online buzz, with many netizens discussing their body
chemistry.
The couple appeared somewhat disconnected as they danced for
the guests, leaving some social media users wondering whether it was an
arranged marriage.
Watch the video and reactions on X.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments