Popular Kikuyu businesswoman DAMA of Mobile Spares got a kid with married KAMBA gospel singer WILBERFORCE MUSYOKA - Details emerge as she parades the kid’s face for the first time (PHOTOs)





Wednesday, September 23, 2026 - Popular Kikuyu businesswoman Dama, the founder of Dama Mobile Spares, has sparked an online buzz after parading the face of her daughter as she turned one year old.

Dama had been hiding the kid’s face, leaving many wondering who the father of the little bouncing baby girl was.

It is now emerging that the baby was born out of an extramarital affair.

The baby’s father is reportedly Wilberforce Musyoka, a celebrated Kamba singer, contrary to earlier reports that the kid was fathered by her ex-lover, Bishop Ben Kiengei of JCM Church.

Dama reportedly started having an affair with Musyoka shortly after breaking up with Kiengei.

In 2014, Wilberforce formalized his union with his wife Lillian Mwongeli at a colourful wedding held at Pan African Christian University.

The couple has a daughter named Pendo.

Below are photos of the daughter Wilberforce fathered with Dama.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.