A trending video captures a BEN 10 having a great time with his MUMAMA in a swimming pool - Young men are doing everything possible to avoid farming





Tuesday, September 29, 2026 - Social media has erupted after a young man was captured on camera in a swimming pool having fun with a woman old enough to be his mother.

In the trending video, the woman, believed to be a wealthy “mumama”, is seen goofing around with her Ben 10 lover, with many online users discussing their visible age gap.

The young man appears to be enjoying a soft life sponsored by the aging woman.

He was seen sipping a glass of wine as the two enjoyed great moments together.

Watch the video.

Age is just a Number 😉 as long my brother is happy pic.twitter.com/RPV8H3SusF — Nkululeko Ncube (@Wandi_SA) September 28, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.