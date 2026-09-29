A trending video captures a BEN 10 having a great time with his MUMAMA in a swimming pool - Young men are doing everything possible to avoid farming

Tuesday, September 29, 2026 - Social media has erupted after a young man was captured on camera in a swimming pool having fun with a woman old enough to be his mother.
In
the trending video, the woman, believed to be a wealthy “mumama”, is seen
goofing around with her Ben 10 lover, with many online users discussing their
visible age gap.
The
young man appears to be enjoying a soft life sponsored by the aging woman.
He
was seen sipping a glass of wine as the two enjoyed great moments together.
Watch the video.
Age is just a Number 😉 as long my brother is happy pic.twitter.com/RPV8H3SusF— Nkululeko Ncube (@Wandi_SA) September 28, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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