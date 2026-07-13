“You died in your prime” - A friend mourns ALLAN MWENDA, the Senior Monitoring and Evaluation Officer at The National Oil Corporation of Kenya who died after his BMW crashed at Mbagathi following a drinking spree







Monday, July 13, 2026 - A friend and workmate has taken to social media to mourn Allan Mwenda, the owner of the ill-fated BMW that crashed at Mbagathi after a night out.

Allan served as a Senior Monitoring and Evaluation Officer at the National Oil Corporation of Kenya (NOCK).

His colleague took to social media to mourn his sudden demise, reminiscing about how Allan used to give him lifts in the ill-fated BMW after he joined the corporation.

He described Allan as a hardworking and dedicated professional, adding that he was often among the first to arrive at work and one of the last to leave.

“People can't believe you are gone, Mazeh.

"You bowed out of this sh!tty life too early bana.

"Just when your prime was beginning to pick! It's just crazy.

"It will be hard not having to see you arrive early and leave late from the office.

"All the small matters that were pending, we had plans to sort out kesho... This life is just a joke!

"Fly up there with the angels, bro," part of his post reads.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.