I dated Karasani OCS AGNES NDANU - SANDIE reveals she had a relationship with the senior police officer accused of pushing her lesbian lover NICOLE OMONDI from the 6th-floor apartment (VIDEO)





Tuesday, July 7, 2026 - A TikTok user identified as Sandie has claimed that she was once in a romantic relationship with Kasarani Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Agnes Ndanu, who has been accused of pushing her lover, Nicole Omondi, from the sixth floor of an apartment in Thindigua.

Speaking during a TikTok Live session, Sandie said she met Ndanu while trying to secure bond for a friend and fellow TikToker.

According to Sandie, Ndanu made unusual demands in exchange for helping secure her friend's release.

She claims she agreed, and the two later started dating.

“Kasarani OCS is my ex,” Sandie said during the TikTok Live.

Ndanu has recently come into the spotlight following the death of Nicole Omondi, who fell from an apartment after the two reportedly spent time drinking together.

It is alleged that the two got into a confrontation before the fall.

Watch Sandie's video below.

TikToker reveals she had a relationship with the senior police officer, AGNES NDANU, accused of pushing her lesbian lover NICOLE OMONDI from the 6th-floor apartment pic.twitter.com/o1KxHkhOgc — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 7, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.