Wife of the KTDA boss exposed by BBC for taking advantage of female workers dies in a road accident along Southern Bypass - Her multimillion car was written off! She died a painful death (PHOTOs)





Tuesday, July 7, 2026 - Ann Chebochok, the wife of prominent tea sector stakeholder John Chebochok, has died following a tragic road accident along Nairobi’s Southern Bypass.

John Chebochok came into the spotlight in 2023 after he was featured in a BBC documentary that included allegations that he preyed on female job seekers.

In February 2026, the Kericho High Court ruled that he was unfit to hold public office, citing failure to meet the constitutional standards of integrity and leadership.

Ann's death was confirmed by Kericho Deputy Governor Fredrick Kirui, who described the loss as devastating for her family and loved ones.

“I have received the devastating news of the passing on of Mrs. Ann Chebochok, the beloved wife of veteran tea sector stakeholder John Chebochok and sister to the First Governor of Bomet, His Excellency Isaac Ruto.

“I extend my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives, and friends during these difficult moments.

“May God grant them strength, comfort, and peace as they come to terms with this great loss. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” he wrote.

Photos from the accident scene show Ann's badly damaged vehicle, highlighting the severity of the crash.

See the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.