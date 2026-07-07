Wife of the KTDA boss exposed by BBC for taking advantage of female workers dies in a road accident along Southern Bypass - Her multimillion car was written off! She died a painful death (PHOTOs)

Tuesday,
July 7, 2026 - Ann Chebochok, the wife of prominent tea
sector stakeholder John Chebochok, has died following a tragic road accident
along Nairobi’s Southern Bypass.
John Chebochok came into the spotlight in 2023 after he was
featured in a BBC documentary that included allegations that he preyed on
female job seekers.
In February 2026, the
Kericho High Court ruled that he was unfit to hold public office, citing
failure to meet the constitutional standards of integrity and leadership.
Ann's death was confirmed by Kericho Deputy Governor
Fredrick Kirui, who described the loss as devastating for her family and loved
ones.
“I have received the devastating news of the passing on of
Mrs. Ann Chebochok, the beloved wife of veteran tea sector stakeholder John
Chebochok and sister to the First Governor of Bomet, His Excellency Isaac Ruto.
“I extend my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the
family, relatives, and friends during these difficult moments.
“May God grant them strength, comfort, and peace as they
come to terms with this great loss. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” he
wrote.
Photos from the accident scene show Ann's badly damaged
vehicle, highlighting the severity of the crash.
See the photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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