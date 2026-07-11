VIDEOs of the car that flew off the road at Mbagathi and landed on a footbridge - The occupants were reportedly drunk and died on the spot! Burnt beyond recognition


Saturday, July 11, 2026 - A driver and two passengers died early Saturday after the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle along Raila Odinga Road in Nairobi, causing it to veer off the road, crash onto a footbridge, and burst into flames.

The three occupants were burnt beyond recognition in the early morning accident.

Residents who witnessed the crash said the vehicle was travelling at a high speed before it lost control and flew off the road.

According to reports circulating on social media, the occupants were heavily intoxicated at the time of the accident.

Watch the videos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST. 

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