VIDEOs of the car that flew off the road at Mbagathi and landed on a footbridge - The occupants were reportedly drunk and died on the spot! Burnt beyond recognition





Saturday, July 11, 2026 - A driver and two passengers died early Saturday after the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle along Raila Odinga Road in Nairobi, causing it to veer off the road, crash onto a footbridge, and burst into flames.

The three occupants were burnt beyond recognition in the early morning accident.

Residents who witnessed the crash said the vehicle was travelling at a high speed before it lost control and flew off the road.

According to reports circulating on social media, the occupants were heavily intoxicated at the time of the accident.

Watch the videos below.

That Mbagathi Way accident is one of the craziest things I've seen in a while. It's a stark reminder that road safety isn't something to take lightly. Please slow down, stay alert, and look out for each other. pic.twitter.com/1FzGAZd5Nf — Bona (@bonareri_1) July 10, 2026

Mbagathi road nje ya gate ya highrise apo riara pic.twitter.com/v3Hzunw6mo — Nyakundi Report (@NyakundiReport) July 11, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.