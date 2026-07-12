SHOCK as it emerges that CS GEOFFREY RUKU is planning to formalize his union with controversial Senator KAREN NYAMU despite opposition from close friends and family members





Sunday, July 12, 2026 - Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has reportedly fallen in love with controversial Senator Karen Nyamu, with reports emerging that the two are planning to formalize their union.

According to whispers, the vocal CS is said to have abandoned his long-time wife and settled down with Karen Nyamu.

The alleged romance has unsettled Ruku’s inner circle, with some fearing he is exposing himself to ridicule and unnecessary disgrace.

Some of his close family members are also reportedly opposed to the union due to Karen Nyamu's controversial character and are said to be working to end the relationship.

Rumours of CS Ruku's alleged secret affair with Karen Nyamu first emerged earlier this year.

She has also been accompanying Ruku to public functions, raising eyebrows as speculation about their romance continues to grow.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.