VIDEO shows slay queens completely wasted away after heavy drinking at Summer Tides festival





Sunday, July 5, 2026 - A video circulating on social media shows a group of women appearing heavily intoxicated while lying along the beach after attending the much-hyped Summer Tides festival.

In the clip, the women are seen seemingly exhausted after a night of partying and drinking.

An X user who shared the video alleged that some of the revelers were unable to afford Airbnb accommodation, forcing them to spend the night on the beach.

“I'm sure 80% of those people who were given a lift to take them to Malindi during the summer holidays are the reason they don't have the money to pay for the BnB,” the user wrote.

Watch the video.

I'm sure 80% ya hawa waschana wako summertides walipewa lift ya kuwafikisha Malindi na ndio maana hawana pesa za kulipa BnB pic.twitter.com/nnvyY1D5h2 — Wambui (@_fwambui) July 5, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.