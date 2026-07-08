VIDEO captures senior police boss, AGNES NDANU, partying with her lesbian lover, NICOLE OMONDI, before pushing her from a sixth-floor apartment over cheating allegations





Wednesday, July 8, 2026 - Senior police officer Agnes Ndanu is on the spot following allegations that she pushed her girlfriend, Nicole Omondi, from the sixth floor of an apartment building in Thome Estate, Nairobi, during a domestic altercation.

Contrary to earlier reports that Agnes was attached to Kasarani Police Station, it has since emerged that she was the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Before the incident, Agnes and Nicole had reportedly spent the night at an entertainment joint in the city.

A video shared by KTN shows Agnes smoking shisha and taking selfies with Nicole before the two later became involved in a dispute.

According to reports, the argument began after Agnes accused Nicole of cheating.

She is accused of pushing Nicole from the sixth floor of the apartment building.

Nicole Omondi sustained severe injuries in the fall and is currently receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital.

According to reports, she has been left paralyzed from the waist down.

Police have launched a manhunt for Agnes as investigations into the incident continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.