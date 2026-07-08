VIDEO captures senior police boss, AGNES NDANU, partying with her lesbian lover, NICOLE OMONDI, before pushing her from a sixth-floor apartment over cheating allegations

Wednesday, July 8, 2026 - Senior police officer Agnes Ndanu is on
the spot following allegations that she pushed her girlfriend, Nicole Omondi,
from the sixth floor of an apartment building in Thome Estate, Nairobi, during
a domestic altercation.
Contrary
to earlier reports that Agnes was attached to Kasarani Police Station, it has
since emerged that she was the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at the Kenyatta
International Convention Centre (KICC).
Before
the incident, Agnes and Nicole had reportedly spent the night at an
entertainment joint in the city.
A
video shared by KTN shows Agnes smoking shisha and taking selfies with Nicole
before the two later became involved in a dispute.
According
to reports, the argument began after Agnes accused Nicole of cheating.
She
is accused of pushing Nicole from the sixth floor of the apartment building.
Nicole
Omondi sustained severe injuries in the fall and is currently receiving
treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital.
According
to reports, she has been left paralyzed from the waist down.
Police
have launched a manhunt for Agnes as investigations into the incident continue.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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