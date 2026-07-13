Alcohol shatters dreams! ALLAN MWENDA, the owner of the BMW that crashed at Mbagathi after a drinking spree was a graduate of the University of Dundee in Scotland and an accomplished engineer







Monday, July 13, 2026 - More details have emerged about Allan Mwenda, the owner of the BMW that crashed at Mbagathi and burst into flames, with reports indicating that he was highly educated and died in his prime.

Allan was a graduate of the University of Dundee in Scotland, where he studied Engineering.

According to media reports, Allan and his two friends spent the night drinking at a club in Nairobi West before the fatal accident.

A friend who spoke to the media revealed that the trio was heavily intoxicated.

He escaped death by a whisker after reportedly refusing to board the vehicle.

“They offered to give me a lift, but I turned down the offer and boarded a motorbike,” he revealed.

The victims were burnt beyond recognition after the car they were travelling in burst into flames.

Below is a report by KTN on the fatal accident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.