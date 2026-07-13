Meet ALLAN MWENDA, the owner of the BMW that crashed at Mbagathi after a drinking spree in Nairobi West! He was a Senior Monitoring and Evaluation Officer at the National Oil Corporation of Kenya (PHOTOs)

Monday, July 13, 2026 - The identity of the owner of the ill-fated BMW that crashed at Mbagathi, claiming the lives of three people, has been identified as Allan Mwenda, an accomplished engineer.
Allan
served as a Senior Monitoring and Evaluation Officer at the National Oil
Corporation of Kenya (NOCK).
While
many Kenyans first encountered Allan's name through reports of the horrific
crash, those who knew him remember a dedicated professional, colleague, and
friend whose absence will be deeply felt.
One of
Allan's friends took to social media to mourn his sudden demise, reminiscing
about the years they worked together at Kawi Complex.
“For three years Allan has driven this vehicle into the gates of KAWI Complex and out.
"I spent more time seated next to him in the office than I have with any family over that period.
"He drove the same vehicle for nearly ten years on the
same route daily. Watching this video and imagining he was in there until the
vehicle turned into ashes is unimaginable,” he posted on Facebook.
The fatal
accident occurred at approximately 6 a.m. on Saturday when Allan's BMW sedan
reportedly veered off Mbagathi Road near the Riara University turn-off.
Witnesses
said the car appeared to leave the carriageway, mount the stairs leading to a
pedestrian footbridge, and come to rest partway up the elevated structure
before bursting into flames.
Reports indicate that Allan
and his friends had spent the night at an entertainment joint in Nairobi West
before the accident.
Below are photos of Allan.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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