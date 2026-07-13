Meet ALLAN MWENDA, the owner of the BMW that crashed at Mbagathi after a drinking spree in Nairobi West! He was a Senior Monitoring and Evaluation Officer at the National Oil Corporation of Kenya (PHOTOs)







Monday, July 13, 2026 - The identity of the owner of the ill-fated BMW that crashed at Mbagathi, claiming the lives of three people, has been identified as Allan Mwenda, an accomplished engineer.

Allan served as a Senior Monitoring and Evaluation Officer at the National Oil Corporation of Kenya (NOCK).

While many Kenyans first encountered Allan's name through reports of the horrific crash, those who knew him remember a dedicated professional, colleague, and friend whose absence will be deeply felt.

One of Allan's friends took to social media to mourn his sudden demise, reminiscing about the years they worked together at Kawi Complex.

“For three years Allan has driven this vehicle into the gates of KAWI Complex and out.

"I spent more time seated next to him in the office than I have with any family over that period.

"He drove the same vehicle for nearly ten years on the same route daily. Watching this video and imagining he was in there until the vehicle turned into ashes is unimaginable,” he posted on Facebook.

The fatal accident occurred at approximately 6 a.m. on Saturday when Allan's BMW sedan reportedly veered off Mbagathi Road near the Riara University turn-off.

Witnesses said the car appeared to leave the carriageway, mount the stairs leading to a pedestrian footbridge, and come to rest partway up the elevated structure before bursting into flames.

Reports indicate that Allan and his friends had spent the night at an entertainment joint in Nairobi West before the accident.

Below are photos of Allan.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.