PHOTO! ERIC OCHIENG alias Papduxx was among the victims who perished in the ill-fated BMW that crashed in Mbagathi! A friend reveals he refused to board the vehicle because of their drunken state





Monday, July 13, 2026 - Eric Ochieng, better known as Papduxx, was among the three victims who perished in the ill-fated BMW that crashed in Mbagathi.

Eric and his two friends had reportedly spent the night drinking at a popular entertainment joint in Nairobi West before the fatal accident.

One of Eric's friends told the media that they had a great time at the club and even took a selfie together, unaware of the tragedy that would follow.





He also revealed that he had been offered a lift in the BMW but chose to take a motorbike home instead because he felt the driver was heavily intoxicated.

His decision is said to have saved his life, while the three occupants of the BMW were burnt beyond recognition after the vehicle crashed and burst into flames.

Below is a photo of Eric.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.