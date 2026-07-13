SHAME as stolen Government relief food is recovered at the home of Homa Bay Governor GLADYS WANGA’s father (PHOTOs)





Monday, July 13, 2026 - Government relief food intended for residents of Muhoroni was reportedly diverted and taken to the home of Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga's father, popularly known as Ka Nyasuna, in Ngere Kagoro.

According to the claims, police officers have since gone to the home to recover the food items.

The food was reportedly meant for the Deputy County Commissioner's (DCC) office in Muhoroni but was offloaded at Nyasuna's residence.

It is further alleged that the Wangaya West Community Water and Sanitation office was used to receive the consignment.

See photos.



























The Kenyan DAILY POST.