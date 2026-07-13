SHAME as stolen Government relief food is recovered at the home of Homa Bay Governor GLADYS WANGA’s father (PHOTOs)

Monday, July 13, 2026 - Government relief food intended for residents of Muhoroni was reportedly diverted and taken to the home of Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga's father, popularly known as Ka Nyasuna, in Ngere Kagoro.
According
to the claims, police officers have since gone to the home to recover the food
items.
The food
was reportedly meant for the Deputy County Commissioner's (DCC) office in
Muhoroni but was offloaded at Nyasuna's residence.
It is further alleged that
the Wangaya West Community Water and Sanitation office was used to receive the
consignment.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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