CS GEOFFREY RUKU’s estranged wife plans to launch an online war against KAREN NYAMU and expose her publicly for wrecking her marriage - A close friend spills the beans! Drama loading……

Wednesday, July 15, 2026 - It is now emerging that Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku’s estranged wife is reportedly unhappy with controversial UDA-nominated Senator Karen Nyamu over allegations that she played a role in the breakdown of her marriage.

Rumours of an alleged affair between Ruku and Karen Nyamu surfaced over the weekend, with reports claiming they were planning to formalize their union despite opposition from some of Ruku’s close friends and family members.

A source close to Ruku’s wife reached out to blogger Edgar Obare through his Ongea platform, alleging that she is preparing to launch an online campaign against Karen Nyamu.

“Karen Nyamu is about to wreck CS marriage. Stay tuned for tea.

“The goat wife is here, and she’s about to expose her badly. I’m only a messenger,” the message reads.





This is not the first time Karen Nyamu has faced allegations of being involved in relationships with married men.

She was previously at the center of a highly publicized relationship with Mugithi singer Samidoh.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.