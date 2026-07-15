See how MIKE SONKO’s controversial daughter, SANDRA, was dressed during her sister’s wedding as she tickled guests with her British-accented English (VIDEO)





Wednesday, July 15, 2026 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter, Sandra, was among the guests who attended her elder sister Janetta Nyamu’s star-studded wedding ceremony.

Sandra, who is known for courting controversy on social media, addressed guests in a British-accented English as she warmly wished her sister well on her new journey into marriage.

The video of her speech has surfaced online, with a section of social media users turning their attention to her choice of outfit, with some arguing that it was not suitable for the occasion.

Others claimed the outfit was more appropriate for a club setting than a wedding.

Watch the video below.



