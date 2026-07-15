Pastor T MWANGI’s side chick, LYNNE, unmasked - He loves them meaty and plus-size (PHOTOs)





Wednesday, July 15, 2026 - Popular city preacher and former gospel rapper, Pastor T Mwangi, is at the center of allegations of an extra-marital affair despite projecting the image of a devoted family man and servant of God.

According to claims circulating online, the fast-rising preacher is involved in a secret affair with a woman identified as Lynne Nchoe.

Lynne runs a cosmetics and perfumes business that sources claim is financed by the preacher.

The allegations against Pastor T Mwangi surfaced through Edgar Obare’s Ongea platform, where the woman alleged to be his side chick was also identified.









See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.