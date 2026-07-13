Renowned TikToker, SHERYL GABRIELLA, exposed for sending a private video to a married man - His wife leaked the video





Monday, July 13, 2026 - Renowned TikToker Sheryl Gabriella is currently trending after her private video was leaked by a married woman.

According to reports, Sherly had sent the video to a married man, Hamisi, who is known as one of the top gifters on TikTok.

He had reportedly promised her a Lion gift, worth over Ksh 60,000, in exchange for the video.

Fellow TikToker Hanna Benta has since weighed in on the matter, claiming that Hamisi’s wife came across the video after snooping through her husband’s phone and then leaked it.

Benta also alleged that Sherly had been secretly dating Hamisi, but was unaware that he was married.

“Gabriella did not know Hamisi was married. He lied to her, claiming he had no wife or children,” Benta revealed.

Benta further disclosed that Hamisi’s wife had been threatening Sherly for months.

“She had been warning Sherly that she would leak the video. Sherly knew that sooner or later, it would come out,” she added.

Below is a video of Hanna Benta narrating the details of the trending scandal.



