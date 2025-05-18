After Hours: Rael’s Endearments (Episode 33)

Rael was woken up by a kiss on her forehead and was shocked to find Allan in her room staring at her.

“Hey, good morning. What time did you get here and why would you sneak up on me like that? Are you planning to kill me with a heart attack?”

“Am I not allowed to see how beautiful you are in your sleep? I knocked at the door and came in when you did not answer. I am here to take you to the gym. You said you would love to start today, remember?”

“Fuck! I had totally forgotten about it. I did not even bother to set the alarm. I think I am too preoccupied with the fact that Riri is going back home today and I will be all alone. I was starting to get used to her company.”

“Come on babe. You are not alone. I am here with you and I will take good care of you. I know that she is your sister and I cannot take her place but I will not allow you to feel alone. By the way, what’s up with her refusing my help? I wanted to pay for her air tickets or give her one of my cars and drivers to take her but she refused."

"Riri is stubborn like that. She feels that you have done too much for us already. Do not worry about her though. She will be fine. Let me change quickly we go to the gym."

"You think we can leave here without a quickie? Come on babe. Come here. I have been thinking of nothing but having you since yesterday."

After a mind blowing sex, Rael took a quick shower and they left for the gym. She honestly didn't feel like it and would not have gone had Allan had not come to pick her up. She hoped that she will be able to keep up. She needed to lose weight. They got to the gym just as Makau was finishing up his session.

"I see the young lady is ready to start. Welcome Rael. You will love this place. Let me introduce you to Oscar who will be your trainer. This one will push you well well until you reach your target."

"Thank you Makau I hope I will be able to be consistent. Thank you again for this opportunity. I don't take it for granted."

"Makau, do you want to take my girlfriend from me?"

"Do you even know what it means to have a girlfriend? Ignore this fool Rael, come let me take you to Oscar. Hey O, I have brought in a new client. Her name is Rael. Please take care of her and ensure you guide and train her well. She has paid for the whole year and is free to access all our services here."

"Okay Sir. It's a pleasure meeting you Rael. Let us go to the office I get to know you better."

"Pleasure meeting you too Oscar. Kindly allow me to say a quick goodbye to Allan then I come join you in the office."

Allan was still talking to Makau and he assured her that he will be waiting for her in the car as he had a few online meetings he had to attend as he waited."

"I would also like to pass by the office and collect a few things if it's okay with you."

"No worries. We would also like to have a meeting with you in the afternoon probably as from 3."

"3 is okay. I will have seen my sister off by that time."

"Okay then, go and start your work outs young lady."

Oscar took her weight and other body measurements, advised her on her nutrition before they started the session. He said that the sessions would be very light since itbwas her first day but by the end of one hour, Rael was in pain and struggling to breathe. Every part of her body ached and she was sure she was going to die

"I get to see you tomorrow at the same time, right?"

"If I will be alive, yes."

"Hahahaha! You will not die. It gets better with time. Don't worry. If you are consistent, this pain will be gone in no time and you will be addicted to this place."

"I don't see myself getting addicted to the pain Oscar. You have killed me today. See you tomorrow though. Let me take a quick shower then rush to the office."

"Sawasawa. Please be careful with what you eat. We don't want all the calories we have lost be regained over a plate of fries."

"I won't. I will try and make salads my thing now."

Before going to the car park to meet Allan, she decided to call Priscilla since they had not met in the morning.

"Hey Riri, are you finally awake?"

"Hehehe! Your moans in morning woke me up. You couldn't wait for me to leave before starting to have sex?"

"Oh My God, was I that loud? This is embarrassing. I thought we were quiet."

"I would love to know what you consider loud then. Anyway, don't worry. I'm happy to know that you are getting some. Where are you at?"

"I'm in the gym. Just finished my session and I am dying. I have never worked out in my entire life. This is torture. Then I am being told that I have to eat salads and no junk. Do I have to suffer this much for my dream body?"

"Hahaha! You will be fine. If you are consistent you will get to love it. The pain will be there for around a week or two then you will be fine. What time will you be getting here? I need to be out of here before 11."

"I want to pass by the office and grab some things then I come that way. You get ready I will be there in no time"

"Sawasawa. See you shortly"

She found Allan in the middle of a meeting so she got into the car and fell asleep as she waited for him to finish the meeting.

"Baby girl, was the session that intense?"

"I'm dying Allan. Oscar said that it was a light session but I think he lied or I'm super weak because I'm out."

"That's normal with the first day. I would have been surprised if you did not feel this way. You will be fine. Just keep at it. We should probably pass by Java and get ourselves some take away coffee. It will make you feel better."

"Okay babe. I really could use some coffee."

They got coffee and went to the office. Allan got into another meeting as soon as they parked the car. It had been a while since Rael had been to the office. The last time she was here was just before Collins' burial and she was here with Steve. A lot had happened since then. The thought of Steve made her feel sick. That man had changed her life upside down. For a moment, she wondered how he was doing and if he was getting better. She noticed someone totally new was sitting in Collins'office. Such things made her realise that life goes on no matter who you are. She got into her office, picked up her stuff and went to HR. She didn't even bother to say hi to the new girl. For some reason, as much as they were not friends, she wanted to check up on Elizabeth. She had been through so much and she felt sorry for her.

"Hi Liz, how have you been?"

"Raeeeel! Since Allan took you in ulipotea kabisa! Good to see you. Karibu."

"Thank you. Work has been crazy plus a lot has been happening. It's so good to see you. I came to pick a few items and I decided to check up on you. I hope you have been well. I see Collins has been replaced already."

"I'm doing well Rael. Thank you for checking up on me. It's not been easy but I'm trying. Life has to go on Rael. With Collins gone and you being majorly working on one account, we needed someone else. That's just life."

"I hear you. I'm more interested in you. How are you doing? Like sincerely."

"It's been hell but I'm healing mami. I never thought that I will ever have to abort. I have been feeling so guilty to the point I haven't stepped in church. I can't go and be in praise and worship after what I did."

"You had to do what you had to do Liz. I know it's not easy but you did what was best for you. I might not know a lot about God but I know he is loving and forgiving. It's okay to give the church a break but don't stop talking to God. I will also advise that you seek therapy. Get someone to talk to. I know we are not close but you can talk to me anytime."

"Thank you Rael. That means so much to me . I will be fine. And Rael, please be very careful working with Allan and his friends. Collins didn't tell me much about them but he seemed very scared of them especially just before his death. Be careful."

"No worries. I will be careful. Let me rush. I have a meeting with them and I have to see my sister off before that. Remember that I'm a call away anytime of the day. We should do coffee and talk outside of the office."

"Okay Rael. God bless you."

As Rael walked out of the office, she felt so anxious. Liz's warning about Allan had scared her. She hoped some of her questions would be answered at the meeting in the afternoon.

