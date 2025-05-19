Detectives arrest a notorious gang behind armed robberies in Siaya, Yala and Maseno after a dramatic chase (PHOTOs)







Monday, May 19, 2025 - Kisumu West detectives, in collaboration with their Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau counterparts from the Nyanza region, have finally put the brakes on two slippery suspects who have been running rampant across Yala, Siaya, and Maseno.

On May 12th, 2025, an unsuspecting victim left Billionaires Bar and Restaurant at Kisiani Market with her cousin, both heading home on board a tuk-tuk.

Just as they reached their gate in Ongallo village, fate took a sinister turn. A grey Toyota Axio suddenly pulled up, and before they could react, three machete-wielding men stormed out.

The victim was yanked away like a lamb to slaughter, thrown into the waiting vehicle, while her cousin managed to flee.

With ruthless efficiency, the gang sped off towards Kisiani Junction and later started demanding money through the victim’s phone as they drove deeper into the darkness.

Hours later, she was found at Daraja Mbili along Kiboswa Road, having been “abused” and her phone and other valuables stolen.

Determined to turn the tide against this gang, detectives launched an extensive manhunt, following forensic clues that led them straight to Kisumu City Centre.

As luck would have it, their prey surfaced: the grey Toyota Axio KDA 019U, recklessly darting through traffic from Kisumu Patel Junction towards Kondele, oblivious to the trap closing in.

What followed was a car chase, with the gang hurtling through the streets like cornered rats. But their luck ran out when the Axio kissed the pavement, losing control in a chaotic crash.

Fredrick Oduor Ongori, the driver and apparent ringleader, was nabbed on the spot. Under intense interrogation, he cracked, leading detectives to Obunga slums, where his partner-in-crime, John Okumu Owidhi, alias Matools, was also apprehended.

Further investigations revealed that the two suspects are jailbreak fugitives, long under the police radar.

Now in custody, the duo faces the full force of the law as detectives widen the net to arrest more accomplices.

Via DCI