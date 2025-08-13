UNMASKED! PHOTOs of the notorious bolt driver accused of targeting vulnerable ladies! LADY’s shocking confession





Wednesday, August 13, 2025 - The online ride-hailing community is in shock after disturbing allegations emerged against a Nairobi-based Bolt driver accused of preying on vulnerable female passengers.

The accusations surfaced after a young woman shared her harrowing ordeal on social media.

In a detailed post that has since gone viral, she recounted how a routine late-night ride quickly turned into a traumatic experience.

According to the victim, the driver allegedly took advantage of her, and despite reporting the incident to the police, no action has been taken.

She revealed that she is now on post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) medication to prevent HIV infection.

Photos of the alleged rogue driver, identified as Moses Wandera, are now circulating widely online, with outraged Kenyans calling for his immediate arrest.The case has sparked renewed calls for stronger safety measures on ride-hailing platforms, with many urging Bolt to tighten its driver vetting process and for law enforcement to act swiftly.