PREDATOR CAUGHT! Ex-city council officer arrested in Ngong over shocking attacks on women-Look at what police recovered! Shocking!!! (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, August 13, 2025 - Police have arrested a former Nairobi City County inspectorate officer suspected of doing the unthinkable to women in the Vet Farm area, Ngong since 2022.

The suspect was reportedly found in possession of a facemask, handcuffs, and other items believed to have been used in the attacks.

According to investigators, he allegedly targeted couples and pilgrims, restraining the men before “unleashing terror” on their female partners.

Ngong OCS, Jacob Ndunda, has urged all victims to come forward and report to Ngong Police Station to help identify the suspect and aid in the ongoing investigations.

Authorities say they are working to determine the full extent of the alleged crimes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST