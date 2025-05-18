Anagawa Sana!! Married TikToker NJOKI AMAYA spotted leaving a lodging along Ruiru bypass with JCM church official HIRAM NGUGI amid cheating scandal







Sunday, May 18, 2025 - Popular TikToker Njoki Amaya, who has built a loyal following online for her couple-themed content with husband Steve, is now at the center of a deepening cheating scandal that has stunned fans and sparked heated conversation online.

Fresh on the heels of a viral video showing her kissing an unidentified man outside an entertainment joint, new allegations have emerged linking her to a secret affair with Hiram Ngugi, an official at JCM Church, associated with Bishop Kiengei.

According to reports circulating on social media, Amaya was allegedly spotted last Tuesday coming out of a lodging along the Ruiru Bypass in the company of Ngugi.

The sighting has intensified speculation that the TikToker may be involved in multiple extramarital affairs, even as she continues to present a picture-perfect marriage online.

Njoki Amaya has long positioned herself as a devoted wife, often sharing videos with her husband celebrating their Iove.

But these recent events have cast doubt on the authenticity of that image.





Below are photos of JCM church official she was reportedly spotted leaving a lodging with.

Photos of the married Tiktoker, known for her voluptuous figure.

The Kenyan DAILY POST