Pressure mounts on DCI to arrest an Uber driver caught red - handed taking advantage of a heavily drunk lady (VIDEO)







Friday, August 15, 2025 - Pressure is mounting on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to arrest an Uber driver who was allegedly caught red-handed taking advantage of a heavily intoxicated lady.

The disturbing incident, which has triggered public outrage, reportedly occurred late at night.

Witnesses say the driver was confronted after his suspicious behavior was noticed, leading to a heated exchange with a group of young men who had secretly recorded the scene.

In the viral video, members of the public can be seen surrounding the driver, accusing him of attempting to exploit the woman’s vulnerable state instead of ensuring her safety.

The visibly drunk lady appears disoriented as concerned bystanders intervene.

Kenyans have since flooded social media with calls for immediate action, tagging the DCI and the National Police Service while demanding the driver’s arrest.

Watch the video HERE>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST