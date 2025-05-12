After Hours: Rael’s Endearments (Episode 32)

Rael stood up and left Steve’s wife seated on the bench and
went to join her sister, Sandra and Allan. Of course her curious sister was
ready with a myriad of questions.
"Are you okay? What did she want? Did she threaten you
in any way?"
"Relax my dear sister. I am fine. Do I look threatened
in any way? This was just a waste of time. I think she confused me for a
therapist. Let's go home. You know what, I actually want to go to my house and
have a look at the damage one more time"
"I don't think that is a good idea babe. I told you I'm
working on putting everything in order. I would not want you to go through what
you went through again. Kwani what has that woman told you?"
"I am fine Allan. I have come to terms to what
happened. I just want to remind myself what Steve did to me so that if any of
them come with the nonsensical apologies and stories I have heard today, my
heartstrings will not be pulled. That man would have harmed me if he had found
me and I refuse to take it lightly"
"Did she call you here to apologize?"
"That and to tell me that she was planning to sue her
husband and wanted me to be part of her witnesses."
"Hahaha! Are you serious? Please tell me you told her
to go to hell."
"I told her suing a sick man is crazy and she should
just walk away. I can never be a part of that nonsense. She is quite angry. I
hope she will not do anything crazy. Please let's get out of here. Sandra,
thank you so much for coming. Will you go with us to my place?"
"Unfortunately I can't. I have to rush back to the
office and finish a few things. I will see you tomorrow though. We need to
catch up."
"Sure I have so
much to tell you."
Rael was angry and anxious during the whole ride to her
place but tried her best to hide it from her sister and Allan. She did not
understand why that woman called her to have such a conversation with her like
they were best friends. The only nice thing she said was that she was going to
send her money. She hoped it was some good money to help her get a few things.
She was so anxious to get to the house because the last time she was there was
an absolute mess. Her house was upside down and she did not know what Allan
meant by saying that he was sorting the house out. As they went up the stairs
to the house, she could literally feel her heart beating so loudly that she had
to stop for a second.
"Are you okay babe ? Do not lie to me"
"I'm fine Riri. A little nervous but I'm okay. Let me
catch my breath."
"Will it help if I hold your hands?"
"You know I don't like being all touchy but I think
that would help right now. Just shut up"
Rael could not believe it when her house was opened. The
house looked immaculate. The curtains had been replaced, new plush leather
recliner seats sat proudly in her living room and a Samsung 75 inches curve TV
now replaced the 55 inhes one that she had. The walls were covered with a
beautiful wall paper. She could not believe this was her house.
"A few things are yet to be finished here and in the
bedrooms. The kitchen is done. It's nothing much. I hope you like it"
"This is too much Allan. I don't think it's even right
for me to accept this. I promise I will pay you back. My goodness!"
"Allan, thank you so much for doing this for my sister.
This is overwhelming."
"I'm sure our paths crossed for a reason. We have to be
there for one another. Rael has been through a lot for the past few days and I
believe she deserves some happiness. You don't need to repay me. Just pay it
forward when you get blessed."
"Like I told you this morning, add motivational speaker
and now philanthropist to your CV. My goodness! I came here to fuel my anger
and resentment towards Steve and all I have now is a heart full of joy and
gratitude. Today has been an awesome day."
"As it should be. You deserve all the happiness. I
think Steve's wife wanted to know if you had any plans of suing them and to
throw a pity party just in case you ever felt the need to sue."
"She told me that she would send me money to help me
buy some stuff for my house and all she has sent is twenty thousand
shillings."
"The nerve! The audacity! Sis, please return that money
to her immediately. Does she have any idea of the damage her husband
caused?"
"I agree with Priscilla. Return that money. The moment
you take it, she will claim that you two met and agreed on the amount she sent.
That is a very strategic woman. Return the whole amount and don't say anything
to her "
"Okay. Let me do it straight away. Kwanza I told her to
walk out of her marriage. She probably thinks I want to take her man."
"Hehehe! This place should be heavily guarded for a
while. I don't trust that woman. I'm really worried for you my sister. I need
to go back to Kisii tomorrow to collect my things and prepare to travel back to
the states and the thought of leaving you here makes my heart so heavy."
"She will be fine. I'm here for her. I will make sure
nothing happens to her. Her safety should be the least of your worries."
"I believe you. Honestly though, you guys fucked today,
right?"
"Are you jealous? Do you want to join us? A threesome
with sisters does not sound that bad you know."
"Yuck! Why did I even ask? You two are disgusting. I
need to go back to my husband before I get sucked into Nairobi life"
"Hehehe! You will learn to mind your own business. We
can now go. I need to rest. By the way Allan, can you ask Makau if I can start
gym tomorrow?"
"I think you can. Not wasting time I see! Don't forget
our conversation though"
"Ala! I see you have been really busy today. You have
joined a gym? Well in sis. Proud of you."
"Thank you. Pray that I do not die. Now that I am
starting gym tomorrow, can we indulge in some junk? I'm craving for some cheesy
fries"
"See your life. Anyway your wish is my command. We will
pick up some as I drop you guys. Mimi I will go home and eat my ugali."
"I will start a healthy lifestyle tomorrow. For now,
let me say goodbye to junk in style. A few beers won't hurt too."
"There's lots of alcohol in the house. Don't over
indulge though. I might need you to attend a meeting with me tomorrow."
"I won't. I just need two bottles of a cold
cider."
As soon as Allan dropped them and said his goodbyes,
Priscilla was on her case.
"So how was the sex?"
"What sex?"
"Come on now, I am not a kid, it's so easy to tell you
guys have fucked."
"It was mind blowing! That man took me to another world
yo! My pussy has never experienced so much joy like today."
"You look like it. So why did you lie to me?"
"I thought you would start telling me about how I go
around looking for drama and all I wanted was a few orgasms to take away my
stress."
"Allan is a pretty decent guy. I like him. Apart from
the mystery around his job, I have a good feeling about him. Please don't get
attached though. This is a man who has clearly communicated that he doesn't
believe in commitment. Enjoy yourself but don't get attached."
"I know. I will not get attached emotionally but I
might get attached to that dick."
"There are many good dicks out here. Don't limit
yourself and be controlled by one. Especially one that does not want to commit.
Be very careful with this men. Do what makes you happy. Be selfish."
"I'm really trying. I don't know why I get attached too
quickly. Steve should be a lesson I should never forget."
"Exactly. Let me shower, eat my fries and sleep early.
I have to travel to Kisii tomorrow. I need to go back to my husband as soon as
possible. I have missed a dick you know"
"Why did you refuse Allan's offer to give you a car and
a driver or pay for your flight?"
"That man has been too nice to us. I can take care of
myself. Plus why would you want a man you barely know to know our home?"
"You are such an overthinker"
"It's what has kept me safe so far. Let me hit the
shower. We catch up afterwards."
