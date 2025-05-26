After Hours: Rael’s Endearments (Episode 34)

"You have been very quiet since you left the office. Is everything okay?"

"I am fine. I guess just seeing someone has already replaced Collins did a number on me. I'm also tired from the work out earlier on."

"I am so sorry. The beauty and sad thing about life is that it moves on. That is why you must enjoy every single minute you are alive. Do not allow anyone to steal your joy or stop you from doing whatever it is that you want."

"True. You know, I'm so glad that I met you. I don't know how my life would have been without you. Making up with my sister and meeting you have to be the best things that happened to me."

"You and your sister were in bad terms? I could have never guessed."

"We have always had a strained relationship since we were kids. It got worse when we became adults and she moved out of the country. We did not see eye to eye. We made up just the other day and I have never been happier. The thought that she will be flying back next week makes me want to cry so hard. I wish I could freeze time and hold on to her forever."

"Wow. It must have been so hard not being able to talk to her. I'm so happy you guys are now in talking terms. It's easy to see that she loves you so deeply and the fact that it's hard to tell that you guys haven't been talking shows how much you love each other. Siblings and family in general is the most important thing you can have . Treasure it."

"True. Let's go pick her up before she starts blowing up my phone and you turn into a motivational speaker"

"Hahahaha! What did motivational speakers do to you?"

They found Priscilla all packed and ready to leave

"I'm going to miss you so much Riri."

"I will miss you too but don't worry. I will be back a few days before my flight back we spend some more time together."

"Awesome. I will send you some cash for some shopping for home and mum's medication."

"Priscilla, you should have accepted my offer and let one of my drivers take you home."

"I'm okay Allan, don't worry about me. I will take up your office when going to the airport. If I will need any help from you, I will let my lovely sister know."

"Will you at least allow us to take you to the bus station?"

"Of course. Let me bring my bags we go."

Don't worry. Let me do that for you"

As soon as Allan went to fetch the bags Priscilla turned to her sister with a worried look.

"Okay, spit it Rael"

"What?"

"You don't look okay. What's troubling you?"

"I'm okay Riri. Just tired from the work out and sad that I will be left alone. I was so used to being with you all the time"

"Oh sissy, I'm going to miss you a lot. The beautiful thing is that we are now back in each other's lives and that will never change. I'm a call away and believe me, if you need me here with you, I will come running."

"I know. I will do the same for you too. Now, let's get into the car before we become too emotional"

"Hehehe! We probably need a few shots of whiskey we stop with this sadness."

"I have a serious meeting in the afternoon and I want to be sober. I wish we could indulge. Anyway, when you come back, we have to go out and party."

They dropped Priscilla at the bus station and once they ensured that she had boarded her bus, they left for Karen where the meeting was to be held

"Hey, don't worry or over think about the meeting all will be well."

"I'm not worried at all"

"Liar. You should know by now that I am very smart and I can read emotions pretty well."

"Okay genius , I might be a little nervous but I will be fine"

"We are one hour early, we should probably grab something to eat. I'm starving."

"Please remind me to order salad or Oscar will finish me"

"Hahahaha! Do not be too hard on yourself. You can eat anything. Just be careful of the portions."

"I should hire you as my nutritionist"

"You can never afford me darling."

"Not even I pay you with a bomb pussy every day?"

"Hmmm! That's an interesting price. I might reconsider depending on how bomb you make it."

"You know my pussy vibes. I can make it better though"

"Rael, I hereby offer myself as your nutritionist in exchange for a bomb pussy every day."

"Hehehe! You are mad. Let's eat."

As they went in for the meeting, Rael wished she had carried her anxiety medication. She was so anxious she couldn't stop shaking. She excused herself and rushed to the toilet to calm herself down. After a few breathing exercises, she felt calm and ready for the meeting.

"Rael, are you sure you are okay? We can reschedule the meeting."

"You worry too much Allan. I'm good."

"Let's go then"

She was extremely impressed that the meeting started right on time. Apart from the directors, the meeting had some faces she had never seen before and it was mainly about the company's plan to meet the set targets and its plans to recruit influencers to hype up two of their bars that were not very private. There was also a discussion on recruitment of more models for the Dubai market. There had been rumours on twitter and blogs about how women would travel to Dubai as escorts and would be made to do a lot of nasty stuff for money including eating poop. She felt disgusted just thinking that this could be what Allan and his company was up to.

The meeting was quite okay but as soon as she thought it was done, Makau asked her to stay behind as he released the rest of the people.

"Well Rael, you have attended one one of our official meetings and I know you have lots of questions and as promised, we are here today to answer all of those questions."

"Like I said earlier, I need to know your operations to enable me cover you appropriately in case of any negative publicity. During the meeting, I heard you talk about recruiting of models for your Dubai clients. My question will be very forthright, do you deal with escort services?"

"We are in the entertainment industry Rael. We run clubs and one of our private clubs is a strip club. Where there is such you expect alcohol, sex and drugs. Our clients are high end and we aim to provide them with these things safely and privately. So yes, we run an escort service. Our girls are vetted and tested before being sent to our clients."

"Do they do the things I read on the internet?"

"We don't care what the clients do with the girls. However, we are big and strict on consent. If one of the girls does not want to do what the client wants, they are set free but are not paid a penny"

"You mentioned drugs as part of the things that come with clubbing. Do you peddle drugs and if yes, do you have a limit on the type of drugs that you sell? Secondly, I hope you sign water tight contracts and NDAs with the models so that they don't turn against you."

"Of course they sign contracts and NDAs. You should probably meet our lawyer and go through them. As for the drugs, let us just say, what the client wants, the client gets. I know this might be new to you but I want to assure you that we have been doing this for long and no one has ever been hurt or have we been in any trouble. Hiring you is part of us covering ourselves in case of any eventualities but we are very careful"

"Apart from Collins and myself, is there anyone else in the office who knows what you actually do?"

"I'm sorry but I can't divulge such information. I don't see how that is important you. We promise to be as open as possible with you and in exchange you have to be as discreet. Remember the phone we gave you? That is the only means to get to us on official matters. Okay?"

"Okay. Apart from PR, do you expect me do anything else?"

"Not at all. We expect you to do what your job description entails but if you need to make some extra cash, just let us know. We can have you run a few errands for us at a good price."

"What do you mean?"

"Don't worry about that Rael. First of all, get comfortable with what you are supposed to do before we can talk about other things. Do you have any other questions? I have a golf game to catch with the Finance minister."

"I have no further questions Makau. I need to go home and get through all the information from today's meeting. I will send my report before end of the day tomorrow."

