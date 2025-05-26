After Hours: Rael’s Endearments (Episode 34)

"You have been very quiet since you left the office. Is
everything okay?"
"I am fine. I guess just seeing someone has already
replaced Collins did a number on me. I'm also tired from the work out earlier
on."
"I am so sorry. The beauty and sad thing about life is
that it moves on. That is why you must enjoy every single minute you are alive.
Do not allow anyone to steal your joy or stop you from doing whatever it is
that you want."
"True. You know, I'm so glad that I met you. I don't
know how my life would have been without you. Making up with my sister and
meeting you have to be the best things that happened to me."
"You and your sister were in bad terms? I could have
never guessed."
"We have always had a strained relationship since we
were kids. It got worse when we became adults and she moved out of the country. We did not see eye to
eye. We made up just the other day and I have never been happier. The thought
that she will be flying back next week makes me want to cry so hard. I wish I
could freeze time and hold on to her forever."
"Wow. It must have been so hard not being able to talk
to her. I'm so happy you guys are now in talking terms. It's easy to see that
she loves you so deeply and the fact that it's hard to tell that you guys
haven't been talking shows how much you love each other. Siblings and family in
general is the most important thing you can have . Treasure it."
"True. Let's go pick her up before she starts blowing
up my phone and you turn into a motivational speaker"
"Hahahaha! What did motivational speakers do to
you?"
They found Priscilla all packed and ready to leave
"I'm going to miss you so much Riri."
"I will miss you too but don't worry. I will be back a
few days before my flight back we spend some more time together."
"Awesome. I will send you some cash for some shopping
for home and mum's medication."
"Priscilla, you should have accepted my offer and let
one of my drivers take you home."
"I'm okay Allan, don't worry about me. I will take up
your office when going to the airport. If I will need any help from you, I will
let my lovely sister know."
"Will you at least allow us to take you to the bus
station?"
"Of course. Let me bring my bags we go."
Don't worry. Let me do that for you"
As soon as Allan went to fetch the bags Priscilla turned to
her sister with a worried look.
"Okay, spit it Rael"
"What?"
"You don't look okay. What's troubling you?"
"I'm okay Riri. Just tired from the work out and sad
that I will be left alone. I was so used to being with you all the time"
"Oh sissy, I'm going to miss you a lot. The beautiful
thing is that we are now back in each other's lives and that will never change.
I'm a call away and believe me, if you need me here with you, I will come
running."
"I know. I will do the same for you too. Now, let's get
into the car before we become too emotional"
"Hehehe! We probably need a few shots of whiskey we
stop with this sadness."
"I have a serious meeting in the afternoon and I want
to be sober. I wish we could indulge. Anyway, when you come back, we have to go
out and party."
They dropped Priscilla at the bus station and once they
ensured that she had boarded her bus, they left for Karen where the meeting was
to be held
"Hey, don't worry or over think about the meeting all
will be well."
"I'm not worried at all"
"Liar. You should know by now that I am very smart and
I can read emotions pretty well."
"Okay genius , I might be a little nervous but I will
be fine"
"We are one hour early, we should probably grab something
to eat. I'm starving."
"Please remind me to order salad or Oscar will finish
me"
"Hahahaha! Do not be too hard on yourself. You can eat
anything. Just be careful of the portions."
"I should hire you as my nutritionist"
"You can never afford me darling."
"Not even I pay you with a bomb pussy every day?"
"Hmmm! That's an interesting price. I might reconsider
depending on how bomb you make it."
"You know my pussy vibes. I can make it better
though"
"Rael, I hereby offer myself as your nutritionist in
exchange for a bomb pussy every day."
"Hehehe! You are mad. Let's eat."
As they went in for the meeting, Rael wished she had carried
her anxiety medication. She was so anxious she couldn't stop shaking. She
excused herself and rushed to the toilet to calm herself down. After a few
breathing exercises, she felt calm and ready for the meeting.
"Rael, are you sure you are okay? We can reschedule the
meeting."
"You worry too much Allan. I'm good."
"Let's go then"
She was extremely impressed that the meeting started right
on time. Apart from the directors, the meeting had some faces she had never
seen before and it was mainly about the company's plan to meet the set targets
and its plans to recruit influencers to hype up two of their bars that were not
very private. There was also a discussion on recruitment of more models for the
Dubai market. There had been rumours on twitter and blogs about how women would
travel to Dubai as escorts and would be made to do a lot of nasty stuff for
money including eating poop. She felt disgusted just thinking that this could
be what Allan and his company was up to.
The meeting was quite okay but as soon as she thought it was
done, Makau asked her to stay behind as he released the rest of the people.
"Well Rael, you have attended one one of our official
meetings and I know you have lots of questions and as promised, we are here
today to answer all of those questions."
"Like I said earlier, I need to know your operations to
enable me cover you appropriately in case of any negative publicity. During the
meeting, I heard you talk about recruiting of models for your Dubai clients. My
question will be very forthright, do you deal with escort services?"
"We are in the entertainment industry Rael. We run
clubs and one of our private clubs is a strip club. Where there is such you
expect alcohol, sex and drugs. Our clients are high end and we aim to provide
them with these things safely and privately. So yes, we run an escort service.
Our girls are vetted and tested before being sent to our clients."
"Do they do the things I read on the internet?"
"We don't care what the clients do with the girls.
However, we are big and strict on consent. If one of the girls does not want to
do what the client wants, they are set free but are not paid a penny"
"You mentioned drugs as part of the things that come with clubbing. Do you
peddle drugs and if yes, do you have a limit on the type of drugs that you
sell? Secondly, I hope you sign water
tight contracts and NDAs with the models so that they don't turn against
you."
"Of course they sign contracts and NDAs. You should
probably meet our lawyer and go through them. As for the drugs, let us just
say, what the client wants, the client gets. I know this might be new to you
but I want to assure you that we have been doing this for long and no one has
ever been hurt or have we been in any trouble. Hiring you is part of us
covering ourselves in case of any eventualities but we are very careful"
"Apart from Collins and myself, is there anyone else in
the office who knows what you actually do?"
"I'm sorry but I can't divulge such information. I
don't see how that is important you. We promise to be as open as possible with
you and in exchange you have to be as discreet. Remember the phone we gave you?
That is the only means to get to us on official matters. Okay?"
"Okay. Apart from PR, do you expect me do anything
else?"
"Not at all. We expect you to do what your job
description entails but if you need to make some extra cash, just let us know.
We can have you run a few errands for us at a good price."
"What do you mean?"
"Don't worry about that Rael. First of all, get
comfortable with what you are supposed to do before we can talk about other
things. Do you have any other questions? I have a golf game to catch with the
Finance minister."
"I have no further questions Makau. I need to go home
and get through all the information from today's meeting. I will send my report
before end of the day tomorrow."
