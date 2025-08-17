REVEALED!! CEBBIE KOKS found private PHOTOs of National Assembly Deputy Speaker GLADYS SHOLLEI on STEVE OGOLLA’s phone, leading to their messy break up





Sunday, August 17, 2025 - Fresh details have surfaced on the nasty break-up between flamboyant city lawyer, Steve Ogolla, and his estranged wife, Cebbie Koks.

According to outspoken blogger Aoko Otieno, the dramatic split was triggered after Cebbie stumbled upon private photos of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei on Ogolla’s phone.

The shocking discovery is said to have left Cebbie furious, igniting explosive confrontations that eventually tore down their highly publicized marriage.

Reports further allege that Cebbie, angered by the betrayal, threatened to leak the embarrassing photos online.

However, she was pacified with a lucrative Government job to keep her silent.

Despite the swirling rumours, Cebbie has maintained deafening silence over the collapse of her marriage, choosing not to comment publicly.

Ogolla has since moved on and is dating an upcoming model but according to Aoko, he is still involved in an affair with Shollei.



