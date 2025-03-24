Tragedy as the University of Nairobi LADY who went missing after a drinking spree with friends is found dead - She was dropped by a cab at TRM (PHOTOs)







Monday, March 24, 2025 - Mercy Wanjiru Thairu, the third-year University of Nairobi student who went missing under mysterious circumstances last Friday after a night out with friends has been found dead.

Mercy’s friends claim they booked a cab for her at Nairobi CBD after a drinking spree.

She reportedly blacked out after consuming too much alcohol.

She was to be dropped at Githurai but she alighted at Thika Road Mall (TRM).

Mercy’s body was found at the City Mortuary on Monday, where it was reportedly taken after an accident.

Police have launched investigations to establish the cause of her death.





The Kenyan DAILY POST