The son of Mass House club owner where hard drugs are reportedly sold to affluent patrons spotted cruising in a multi-million sports car (VIDEO)







Monday, March 24, 2025 - A high-end sports car belonging to Ronnie Kip, the son of Mass House club owner, is trending on social media.

The multi-million vehicle with customized number plates was captured on camera speeding along a major highway.

Mass House is among the popular entertainment joints in Nairobi, mostly targeting affluent patrons.

The joint was recently in the spotlight after a Strathmore University student died there during a night out after a suspected drug overdose.

It was alleged that hard drugs are secretly sold to the patrons.

Watch the video of Ronnie Kip’s sports car.

The son of Mass House club owner where hard drugs are reportedly sold to affluent patrons spotted cruising in a multi-million sports car pic.twitter.com/QQ1G3bkf3r — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 24, 2025





The Kenyan DAILY POST