The moment chaos erupted at a funeral in Kisii after a woman refused to throw soil into her husband’s grave - See what they did to her (VIDEO)

Monday, March 24, 2025 - A disturbing video has emerged online showing the moment chaos erupted at a funeral in Kisii after a woman vehemently refused to throw a pinch of soil into the grave.
The video captures men attempting to force the woman to
perform the burial ritual, but she stood
her ground.
Despite the beating, she remained defiant,
prompting the men to forcefully place
soil in her hand and make her toss it into the grave.
The video has sparked intense debate
online, with netizens offering various
theories about her refusal.
Some believe she was suspected of causing the deceased’s death,
and the ritual could expose her.
Others claim that if the deceased was her husband and she had cheated,
throwing soil into the grave might bring untold consequences.
Meanwhile, others have called for the DCI to investigate and arrest those captured assaulting the woman
Watch the video and reactions below.
