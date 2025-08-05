She sold most of her late mzungu husband’s assets - Fresh details emerge about PATELO’s wife, DEE! Her endless appetite for BEN 10s exposed







Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - Just days after popular content creator and TikToker Patelo tied the knot in a glamorous wedding ceremony, fresh details have emerged about his newly-wed wife, Dee.

Well-placed insider sources reveal that Dee has a controversial past, marked by reckless spending and a taste for younger men, popularly known as Ben 10s.

According to those familiar with her story, Dee squandered most of her late mzungu husband’s wealth shortly after his death.

Before meeting Patelo, she was a well-known face in high-end Nairobi clubs, often seen downing expensive liquor with friends and living life in the fast lane.

Her partying lifestyle reportedly continued even after tragedy struck.

It’s alleged that she eloped with a Nigerian Ben 10 soon after her mzungu husband’s passing.

During their romance, she sold a prime Lavington home she had inherited from him and relocated to a cheaper neighborhood.

Her string of young lovers didn’t end there.

Sources claim she later eloped with another Ben 10 from Kirigiti, only for him to defraud her, leaving her worse off financially.

While Dee continues to flaunt a glamorous image on social media, portraying herself as wealthy and unbothered, insiders insist the reality is far from it.

Behind the curated posts and flashy lifestyle, they claim, is a woman who has squandered most of her late husband’s fortune.