Panic as University of Nairobi LADY disappears mysteriously after a night out with friends at a club in Nairobi CBD - She alighted from a cab at TRM Drive







Monday, March 24, 2025 - A family is searching for their daughter who disappeared under mysterious circumstances last Friday.

Mercy Wanjiru, a third-year student at the University of Nairobi, was last seen at Koja in Nairobi CBD after a night out with friends at an entertainment joint.

Her friends say they booked her an online cab to Githurai but the driver later claimed she requested to be dropped at TRM.

It remains unclear why she chose to alight at TRM while her final destination was Githurai.

The distressed family has shared photos of their missing daughter on social media, hoping to find her.

The Kenyan DAILY POST