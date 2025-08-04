Mheshimiwa Anagongewa! Tiaty MP, WILLIAM KAMKET’s wife, IMMACULATE KASSAIT, linked to a secret affair with her driver







Monday, August 4, 2025 - Immaculate Kassait, the wife of Tiaty Member of Parliament William Kamket, has been thrust into the spotlight following explosive allegations linking her to a secret romantic affair with her personal driver.

The claims were made public by outspoken blogger Aoko Otieno, who took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to air the accusations.

Aoko alleged that Kassait has been engaging in discreet encounters with the driver, unbeknownst to her husband.

Aoko further alleged that Kassait’s history of romantic entanglements extends back to her time as Data Commissioner at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

She claimed that during that period, Kassait was also involved in a romantic fling with former IEBC CEO, James Oswago.

“Kamket is busy threatening to rig the 2027 elections while his wife is inspecting ceilings during escapades with her driver,” Aoko tweeted.

Aoko vowed to “deal ruthlessly” with Kamket, accusing him of arrogance and disrespecting the will of Kenyans by claiming that they will rig 2027 elections in favour of President William Ruto.

