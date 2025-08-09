MP KALUMA’s son exposed as ‘Ben 10’ to senior Homa Bay county official - Secret escapades at Hippo Buck Hotel revealed





Saturday, August 9, 2025 - A scandal has erupted after it emerged that Hillary Kaluma, son of Homa Bay Town MP, Peter Kaluma, is allegedly romantically involved with an older county official.

According to outspoken blogger Aoko Otieno, Hillary has been carrying on an affair with Maren Agar, the County’s Director of Disaster Management.

The two, who are said to work closely within the Homa Bay County Government, reportedly frequent Hippo Buck Hotel for their secret meetings, with claims they even have a “special room” reserved for them.

The allegations don’t end there.

Aoko further claimed that the pair have been running a dirty side hustle, allegedly conning desperate jobseekers by promising them positions in the County Government in exchange for cash, only to vanish after receiving the money.

Victims who demand refunds are allegedly threatened using hired goons.

Hillary, one of MP Kaluma’s many children, is said to have been born from a relationship with a widow during the MP’s youth years.

