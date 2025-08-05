Tiaty MP, WILLIAM KAMKET, dumps his wife, IMMACULATE KASSAIT, for cheating on him with her personal driver and moves on with a younger lover - PHOTO surfaces







Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - Tiaty Member of Parliament, William Kamket, has reportedly dumped his wife, Immaculate Kassait, a former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Data Commissioner, after uncovering a scandalous affair between her and her personal driver.

Sources close to the couple claim Kamket was tipped off about the alleged infidelity and later obtained evidence confirming the affair.

The revelation is said to have caused a major rift, ultimately leading to the collapse of their union.

In a twist that has set tongues wagging online, a photo has emerged showing the controversial legislator with a much younger woman believed to be his new lover.

The photo shared by outspoken blogger Aoko Otieno shows Kamket goofing around with his new catch, looking like a match-made in heaven.

The lady appears to be in her early 20s.

See the photo below.





