Trending! Kamisi makes a comeback as Kenyan LADIES start wearing the outfit to ‘look natural and wife material” (PHOTOs)







Monday, August 4, 2025 - Once a staple of modest fashion, the petticoat, or kamisi, is making a stylish comeback in Kenya.

After fading from wardrobes two decades ago, it's now being embraced for its elegance and nostalgic charm.

Women are donning the kamisi to enhance their natural look and channel a “wife material” vibe.

Manufacturers have reportedly had a surge in demand, while social media is awash with photos of women rocking the timeless piece and netizens can’t stop talking.

