TikToker OMONDI FELIX in shock as fellow TikToker produces evidence showing he has been exchanging private videos with his wife LIZ at night - Omondi Hapa Hakuna Bibi

Wednesday, November 4, 2026 - Drama erupted on TikTok after popular TikToker Omondi Felix had a heated exchange with a fellow TikToker, leaving fans amused.
It
all started after Omondi appeared to troll the US-based Kenyan TikToker,
sparking a heated argument between the two.
Hell
broke loose after the US-based Kenyan TikToker produced evidence showing that
he had been exchanging private videos with Omondi’s wife, Liz, at night.
He
went on to describe Liz as a loose woman who does not deserve to be called a
wife, as he displayed what he claimed were her private videos during a live
TikTok session.
Check out the drama in the video here: LINK>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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