TikToker OMONDI FELIX in shock as fellow TikToker produces evidence showing he has been exchanging private videos with his wife LIZ at night - Omondi Hapa Hakuna Bibi







Wednesday, November 4, 2026 - Drama erupted on TikTok after popular TikToker Omondi Felix had a heated exchange with a fellow TikToker, leaving fans amused.

It all started after Omondi appeared to troll the US-based Kenyan TikToker, sparking a heated argument between the two.

Hell broke loose after the US-based Kenyan TikToker produced evidence showing that he had been exchanging private videos with Omondi’s wife, Liz, at night.

He went on to describe Liz as a loose woman who does not deserve to be called a wife, as he displayed what he claimed were her private videos during a live TikTok session.

Check out the drama in the video here: LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.



