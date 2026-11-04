Heartbreaking PHOTO shows how Kasarani Slay Queen LEXIE alias MS ECSTASY took her own life on the apartment rooftop, with her boyfriend being treated as a person of interest

Wednesday, November 4, 2026 - Fresh details have emerged following the sudden death of Kasarani-based OnlyFans content creator Lexie, alias Ms Ecstasy, whose lifeless body was found on her apartment rooftop over the weekend.

Before her death, Lexie had spent the night drinking alcohol with her boyfriend and a few friends.

The following day, a neighbour saw her on the rooftop making phone calls and basking in the sun.

Her body was later discovered hanging from a clothesline, with reports suggesting that she may have taken her own life.

A heartbreaking photo showing the scene has since surfaced online.

According to a source, her boyfriend is being treated as a person of interest as investigators seek to establish what happened before her death.

Lexie was reportedly in a troubled and abusive relationship, which insiders have described as an on-and-off affair.

More questions have also emerged after claims that the deceased’s best friend has declined to hand over her phone to investigators, adding another layer of mystery to the circumstances surrounding her death.

See the heartbreaking photo shared on X here: Link>>>





The Kenyan DAILY POST.