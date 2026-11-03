Mombasa Slay Queen ROSELYN ASHANTI's birthday collapse takes new twist as friend alleges drug overdose - “She used to do hard drugs’ (VIDEO)





Tuesday, November 03, 2026 - A close friend of Mombasa-based socialite Roselyn Ashanti has made fresh revelations about what may have happened moments before she collapsed during her birthday celebration on February 14, 2026.

While Roselyn's family has previously suggested that she may have been poisoned by jealous friends, a new account shared online has introduced a different possibility: an alleged drug overdose.

In a video circulating on social media, a lady who claims to have known Roselyn well alleged that the socialite struggled with hard drug use.

The friend claimed she overheard Roselyn calling her ‘plug’ shortly before the incident.

She further alleged that Roselyn later excused herself from the birthday gathering alongside another female friend, reportedly to indulge in the substances.

According to her account, the socialite collapsed almost immediately after returning to the party.

Videos from the birthday celebration show the bubbly socialite smiling, dancing, and enjoying herself alongside friends before the tragic incident.

Roselyn is now bedridden after suffering severe brain damage, leaving her unable to speak, walk, or eat.

She is currently under her mother's care.

The latest allegations have added another twist to her heartbreaking story, with social media users debating the dangers and the potentially devastating consequences of drug and substance abuse.







