Wanaume Wakuekwa! City businesswoman embarrasses her boyfriend after catching him with another woman in Roysambu - PHOTOs and VIDEOs! He uses her Audi to entertain Slay Queens

Wednesday, November 4, 2026 - Drama has erupted on TikTok after a city businesswoman confronted her cheating boyfriend and exposed him online.
The woman trailed her
boyfriend to a house in Roysambu, where she found him in the company of another
lady.
She recorded the dramatic
encounter and later shared the video on social media, exposing the man and
sparking reactions online.
The financially stable
businesswoman, who is also a single mother of two, claimed that she has been
sponsoring the man's lifestyle.
In her complaints, she
lamented that the man has been using her Audi to entertain other slay queens
despite the financial support she has been giving him.
Check out her posts.
City businesswoman embarrasses her boyfriend after catching him with another woman in Roysambu https://t.co/vhTQisBIHM— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 4, 2026
Photos of the couple during better times.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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