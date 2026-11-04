Wanaume Wakuekwa! City businesswoman embarrasses her boyfriend after catching him with another woman in Roysambu - PHOTOs and VIDEOs! He uses her Audi to entertain Slay Queens





Wednesday, November 4, 2026 - Drama has erupted on TikTok after a city businesswoman confronted her cheating boyfriend and exposed him online.

The woman trailed her boyfriend to a house in Roysambu, where she found him in the company of another lady.

She recorded the dramatic encounter and later shared the video on social media, exposing the man and sparking reactions online.

The financially stable businesswoman, who is also a single mother of two, claimed that she has been sponsoring the man's lifestyle.

In her complaints, she lamented that the man has been using her Audi to entertain other slay queens despite the financial support she has been giving him.

Check out her posts.









City businesswoman embarrasses her boyfriend after catching him with another woman in Roysambu https://t.co/vhTQisBIHM — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 4, 2026

Photos of the couple during better times.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.